Jackson State’s interim chief looks to cut expenses
January 23, 2017 in Education
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Interim Jackson State University President Rod Paige says his main priority is to get the university’s finances in order, which includes hiring a chief financial officer.
Paige, speaking to The Clarion-Ledger Editorial Board (http://on.thec-l.com/2kdS159), said he is trying get his hands wrapped around issues at his alma mater, but the main financial issue is expenses currently exceed income at the approximately 9,000-student university.
He says that leaves two options: reduce expenses or expand revenue. Paige says no decision has been made yet on reducing expenditures, but he says a review is underway.
He also says he should have an interim CFO in place within two weeks.
The state College Board appointed Paige interim president on Nov. 1 after Carolyn Meyers’ resignation became effective.
Recent Comments