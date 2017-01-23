Jackson State’s interim chief looks to cut expenses

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Interim Jackson State University President Rod Paige says his main priority is to get the university’s finances in order, which includes hiring a chief financial officer.

Paige, speaking to The Clarion-Ledger Editorial Board (http://on.thec-l.com/2kdS159), said he is trying get his hands wrapped around issues at his alma mater, but the main financial issue is expenses currently exceed income at the approximately 9,000-student university.

He says that leaves two options: reduce expenses or expand revenue. Paige says no decision has been made yet on reducing expenditures, but he says a review is underway.

He also says he should have an interim CFO in place within two weeks.

The state College Board appointed Paige interim president on Nov. 1 after Carolyn Meyers’ resignation became effective.

