Contractor gets 5 years in Mississippi prison bribery scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A businessman who had contracts with the Mississippi prison system has been sentenced to five years in prison in a bribery scheme involving the state’s former corrections commissioner.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2k5Yf2X ) U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate sentenced 62-year-old Sam Waggoner of Carthage on Thursday.

Waggoner admitted to giving then-Commissioner Christopher Epps a portion of the money he earned as a prison telephone contractor. Waggoner told federal agents that before their investigation started, he wrote to Epps saying he wanted to end the payments.

Waggoner says Epps ripped the letter into “teeny, tiny pieces,” flushed it down a toilet and told him their arrangement would continue.

Epps awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in February 2015 to money laundering and filing false tax returns in a wide-ranging bribery scheme.

