Governor: Mississippi’s state trooper shortage becoming critical
January 18, 2017 in News
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — Mississippi faces a critical shortage of state troopers, according to state officials.
The Clarion-Ledger reports that only 489 of the 650 state trooper positions allowed by state law are filled. Of those positions, 328 are assigned to the road. And nearly 150 troopers are eligible for retirement.
“It’s troubling. We’re almost at the point of declaring a disaster because we’re short on troopers,” said Gov. Phil Bryant told the newspaper. “If we can’t get more troopers on the road we’re going to lose lives. People’s very lives depend upon having more troopers on that road.”
Bryant said he plans to ask lawmakers to approve another trooper school to get more law enforcement officers on the road.
Sixty-six troopers have left the force since the last trooper school in 2015
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Albert Santa Cruz says at least five of those have gone to Texas where trooper salaries are significantly higher.
The newspaper reported that a trooper with four years’ experience in Texas makes $89,264. A Mississippi trooper with four years’ experience makes $41,000.
“We’re so shorthanded right now it’s unreal. The only thing that’s saved us this past year is no hurricanes in the Gulf, no major tornadoes, no floods, but that little ice storm we just had showed us where we are,” said Santa Cruz, who is retiring himself next month.
Santa Cruz told the newspaper that at least once weekly someone will tell him the same story.
“I drove all the way from the Coast to the Tennessee line and I didn’t see a single trooper.”
