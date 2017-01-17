Lawmakers receive consultants’ school funding proposals

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A consulting group is recommending that Mississippi adopt a new school funding formula and phase it in over five to eight years.

EdBuild CEO Rebecca Siblia presented her group’s report to lawmakers Monday.

If adopted, the proposal could put more money into educating low-income students.

But, some districts could expect a smaller share of money from the state.

Critics say they want to see how the overall proposal would affect each district.

The current formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, was put into law in 1997 and phased in over several years. It has been fully funded only two years.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory, who helped push MAEP into law, says he believes the EdBuild proposal could lead to public money being sent to private schools through vouchers.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...