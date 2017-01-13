Man arrested in child’s death

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – A McComb man has been arrested on a homicide charge for a weekend accident that left a toddler dead and her mother injured.

Lt. Mike Roberts says 28-year-old Johnathan McCaskill’s pickup Saturday struck Erin Jeanson and her 22-month old daughter, Noël.

McCaskill, arrested Wednesday, is being held on $50,000 bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

The Enterprise Journal (http://bit.ly/2ieGVMI ) reports Stephen Jeanson was pulling his daughter in a wagon and his wife was walking alongside it when McCaskill’s truck struck her and the wagon. Officers and bystanders unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the child. Coroner Percy Pittman says she died of blunt-force trauma. Erin Jeanson suffered a broken arm, scrapes and bruises.

Funeral services are scheduled Friday for Noel at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven.

