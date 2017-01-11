Natchez woman shot, killed; Suspect arrested
January 11, 2017
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A 41-year-old woman has been shot and killed at her Natchez home.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten tells local media that 41-year-old Elijah Hall was arrested for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Joyce Haynes. Hall has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The sheriff’s office received a call reporting the shooting on Monday shortly after noon. About an hour later, Haynes was pronounced dead from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Hall was arrested at a different location. Patten says that Monday evening deputies were still interviewing Hall and attempting to establish a motive for the shooting.
It’s unclear if Hall has an attorney.
The incident marks the third fatal shooting in Natchez and Adams County in 10 days.
