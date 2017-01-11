Natchez woman shot, killed; Suspect arrested

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A 41-year-old woman has been shot and killed at her Natchez home.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten tells local media that 41-year-old Elijah Hall was arrested for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Joyce Haynes. Hall has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office received a call reporting the shooting on Monday shortly after noon. About an hour later, Haynes was pronounced dead from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Hall was arrested at a different location. Patten says that Monday evening deputies were still interviewing Hall and attempting to establish a motive for the shooting.

It’s unclear if Hall has an attorney.

The incident marks the third fatal shooting in Natchez and Adams County in 10 days.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...