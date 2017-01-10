McComb toddler dies after her stroller is hit by car

McCOMB, Miss. (AP) – A toddler has died after being struck by a car while her parents pushed her in a stroller to cross a street in McComb.

The Enterprise-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2iVqHVT ) the girl’s mother was also struck by the car Saturday and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

McComb Police Lt. Michael Roberts says Erin Jeanson and her husband, Stephen, were pushing their 22-month-old daughter, Noel, across Seventh Street in a stroller when a car turning from another street hit the mother and child.

Bystanders, and then police officers, performed CPR on the child at the scene. She was pronounced dead at the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center emergency room.

Roberts said no arrest was made, and there was no sign that the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

