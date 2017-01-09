Mississippi Healthcare Alliance makes sure that Mississippi high school students know lifesaving skill of CPR

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Jackson, Miss. – Mississippi High School students are receiving a life-saving gift from the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance. The Mississippi Healthcare Alliance partnered with the American Heart Association to purchase CPR in Schools Kits for all Mississippi high schools who did not already have a kit. In total, 176 CPR in Schools Kits will be placed in high schools around the state.

“More than 400,000 people suffer out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest each year. Nearly 90 percent don’t survive. We would like to change that, and we can’t think of a better place to start than with our state’s students,” said Dr. Harper Stone president of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance and AHA board member. “The Mississippi Healthcare Alliance is proud to invest in our state’s future by providing students with these American Heart Association’s CPR in Schools kits.”

In 2014, CPR training as a graduation requirement became law in Mississippi. Mississippi and 34 other states currently have this life-saving requirement.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time. It is most often caused by a heart attack, but it can also be caused by trauma, an overdose or drowning. In sudden cardiac arrest, the heart stops beating; blood stops circulating; oxygen stops flowing to the brain; and the victim stops breathing. Studies have shown that students are capable of learning and effectively performing CPR.

Each CPR in Schools Training Kit™:

Includes all tools needed to train 10-20 students at a time.

Is reusable—one kit can train hundreds.

Is portable for easy sharing. Students can also take home to train their family and friends.

Is easily implemented—any educator can lead the training in one class period or less.

Teaches Hands-Only CPR, CPR with breaths, AED skills, and choking relief.

Includes a Facilitator Guide to help train faculty, staff, parents, volunteers, and community members, too.

Offers implementation materials available online including lesson plan, pre- and post-tests for students, and facilitator training record.

School district staff will receive training on how to use the kits. Media are invited. The scheduled trainings are:

East Mississippi Schools

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 – 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Mississippi State University’s Meridian Campus

Room O11

1000 Hwy 19N, Meridian, MS

North Mississippi Schools

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 – 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

University of Mississippi

Insight Park Building

850 Insight Park Avenue, Oxford MS

Mississippi Delta Schools

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 – 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Delta State University

Ewing Hall, Jacob Conference Center

1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland, MS

Gulf Coast Schools

Thursday, January 12, 2017 – 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Handsboro Community Center

1890 Switzer Road, Gulfport, MS

Southern Mississippi Schools

Thursday, January 12, 2017 – 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Ronald E. Whitehead Advanced Technology Center

72 Technology Blvd, Ellisville, MS 39437

“In less than the time it takes to watch a 30-minute TV sitcom, we can give students the skills they need to help save someone’s life with CPR,” said Dr. Stone. “With a short time investment, today’s students will become tomorrow’s lifesavers. Everyone benefits from having more lifesavers in our community.”

Visit heart.org/handsonlycpr to watch the Hands-Only CPR instructional video and share it with the important people in your life. You can also find a CPR class near you.

To learn more about CPR in Schools, visit heart.org/CPRinSchools.

###

About the American Heart Association



The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance

The Mississippi Healthcare Alliance represents a state-wide initiative with the vision to unite healthcare stakeholders to bring about an alignment of efforts that reduce morbidity, mortality, and cost associated with problematic diseases. The MHCA is initiating their first focus of efforts on cardiovascular disease by implementing a statewide STEMI network. Visit www.mshealthcarealliance.org to learn more.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...