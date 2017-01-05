Warren Central’s Girls take the scenic route to capture JPS Tournament trophy

By Tim Ward

Although they took the scenic version, the Lady Vikings of Warren Central, made it to the JPS championship game. The Lady Vikings lost their opening game to Callaway on the first day of the tournament, 51 to 40, placing them in the losers’ bracket.

After low team participation this year, Warren Central was able to play their way back to the winners’ bracket. The first part of their journey began with an 11 a.m. game against Natchez. Natchez lost the previous day also to Lanier. With both teams thinking about making an improbable run, Warren Central jumped out early and didn’t relent. Warren Central cruised to a 52 to 24 victory. Good job ladies.

Now rest, if you have to play another game today at 5. 5 p.m. rolls around with the next obstacle waiting for Warren Central, Provine’s Lady Rams. Once again, the Lady Vikings were not to be denied. Smothering defense, timely shooting led to another relatively easy victory for Warren Central. Final score. Warren Central 58 and Provine 26. Two games in one day is common for basketball players. Many of these athletes play AAU basketball, so conditioning wasn’t a big deal. Pair that with two blowout wins, which means starters got to rest, Warren Central was sitting relatively pretty. Defeating Provine brought Warren Central back to the winners’ bracket.

Another day, another early game. Warren Central played Murrah Wednesday morning at 11:30 at Forest Hill High School. As expected, this was their toughest challenge. Murrah was currently ranked number one in the state with no losses to Mississippi schools this season. Defense and more defense frustrated Murrah forcing them into mistakes. Each mistake was an opportunity for Warren Central. With a balanced scoring effort from players such as, Cocoa Fultz, Amber Gaston and T.T. Sims, Warren Central took down Murrah 41 to 36 earning them a spot into the championship game. Lack of confidence was not problem for coach Jackie Glass of Warren Central. Tired legs may have been, but confidence wasn’t. Final test of the holidays, was Jim Hill. Win or lose, respect had been earned by the Lady Vikings.

Sounding like a broken record, but once again, defensive intensity fueled the young ladies. Jim Hill managed only 2 points in the first quarter. Tiger nation was stunned, but not out! Despite only 2 points, Jim Hill only trailed by 7. By halftime, the lady tigers were trailing by 10, only mustering 9 points in two quarters. Many felt the championship game would be a runaway, but on Jim Hill’s side. Full court pressing and quick offense are the trademarks for Jim Hill. When your opponent has played an extra game, fatigued was supposed to be an issue for them. Warren Central showed no signs fatigue. Jim hill, to their credit, played much better in the second half. Momentum, however, was on their opponents’ side. Out hustling, shooting, defending, and even frustrating Jim Hill led Warren Central to a 53 to 37 tournament victory. Amber Gaston was the game’s mvp with 13 points and 10 blocked shots.

