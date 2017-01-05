Robert Graham submits qualifying papers for 2017 Jackson mayoral race

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Hinds County Board Supervisor Robert Graham announced his bid to run for Mayor of the City of Jackson August 16, 2016. Today Robert Graham officially qualified to enter the race for Mayor.

At 10 a.m. Robert Graham submitted his completed Qualifying Statement of Intent to the City Clerk’s Office declaring his candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for the office of Mayor of the City of Jackson for the Primary Election to be held May 7, 2017.

Graham says, “I am excited about the opportunity to earn the votes and trust of my fellow Jacksonians. I have a solid plan to address the city’s current issues and get us back in business.”

Graham’s campaign office is located at 5846 Ridgewood Drive in Jackson.

