No action from Jackson Public Schools Board in superintendent search

It appeared during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees for the Jackson Public Schools District, that members at times struggled to come to an agreement. It was also evident that some board members didn’t know what was on the agenda.

“I thought we were here to discuss the search for a superintendent and nothing else,” said school board member Jed Oppenheim, who stressed the importance of getting community input during the search process. During a packed meeting held outside of the confinements of the normal board meeting venue, because of the district’s holiday schedule, parents, teachers and other community stakeholders were ready for answers from district leaders as to ‘what the process would be to find a new superintendent?’ Their questions remain unanswered.

It has been nearly two months since former Superintendent Cedrick Gray submitted his resignation from Mississippi’s second largest school district and nearly one month since State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, appeared before the board and stressed the urgency of fixing the problems within the district, yet board members are still at ground zero with crafting a plan and moving forward. “We’ve got to get this right, we can’t afford to make a mistake, we are accountable for this,” said Richard Lind. “We need your help.”

The board, based on Trustee Rickey Jones’ motion, voted 5-2 to table a motion to hire a consulting firm to help them develop a list of prospects for the job. “This board has not done its due diligence to proceed, we’ve not done a needs’ assessment,” Jones said. “We need to know what we want and be totally engaged in the process.”

The board decided to use its secretary Vikki Mumford as an information clearing house for suggestions and input from the community as to what it would like to see in the districts next superintendent. Working Together Jackson, a 40-member institution, reiterated its pledge to support the board in its quest to find a new school chief.

“We stand with you in providing input, assistance and support as we work together to re-establish Jackson Public Schools as a successful district with quality schools throughout the city,” Okolo Rashid read from a prepared statement. “We stand committed to remaining engaged with the school board and new superintendent in the years to come to help JPS return to and maintain a successful school district.”

Board member Kimberly Campbell voted for the delay in hiring a consultant, but expressed her concern for the board to heed Wright’s warning. “MDE is watching us, they have already told this board that we are behind in letting them know a timeline for the process,” Campbell warned.

“I don’t want us to rush. I want to cast the biggest net possible. But, I do want us to move.” Campbell appeared visibly frustrated and said to the board, “some of us have been trying to get this done for several weeks.

“Can we get it on the docket so we can get these meetings set,” she asked. Several members of the audience made reference to the looming state takeover. “Why would anyone want to come to a district that isn’t accredited,” one attendee asked? To which Burt replied, “that would have to be the decision of that person; they would have to do some soul searching.”

The board is expected to take this issue up again at its next regular board meeting next week.

