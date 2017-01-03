Police: Father killed, son injured in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and his son injured in Jackson.

Local news outlets report that Jackson police say officers found 37-year-old Horatio Hunt Sr. shot multiple times Monday night. He died at the scene.

Shortly after, officers went to a hospital for a report of another man who had been shot. Police say that man was Hunt’s 19-year-old son, Horatio Hunt Jr.

He’s listed in stable condition.

Police also say three officers were injured in car crashes while responding to the shooting. The officers are in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. Police believe the suspects shot both victims during an apparent robbery.

Media outlets report this is the city’s first homicide of the year.

