Change of venue sought on charges related to police killings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – One of several suspects facing charges in connection with the deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers is asking for a change of venue for her trial, citing pretrial publicity.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2iqcBgK ) that Joanie Calloway is charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution in connection with the killings of Hattiesburg officers Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate.

The two officers were shot during a traffic stop May 9, 2015, and died later that night at Forrest General Hospital.

The Jackson newspaper reports that an indictment accuses Calloway of trying to get accused murderer Marvin Banks away from the scene of the officers’ shootings. She’s also is accused of misleading police on Banks’ identity in order to help him evade law enforcement.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...