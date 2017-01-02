Witnesses recount drug raid during trial of Hinds County DA

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Witnesses in the case against Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith recounted for jurors how a raid led to charges of marijuana possession against Christopher Butler.

The testimony on Tuesday focused on Butler because felony charges accuse Smith of plotting with former assistant district attorney Ivon Johnson to hinder the prosecution of Butler.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2hNgPMl ) that two Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents testified about the 2011 raid on Butler’s home. Also testifying were Butler’s ex-girlfriend and owner of the home, Kwanza Hilliard, who said the marijuana found belonged to Butler.

Johnson, who informed against Smith, testified earlier in the trial. He says he took a single $500 bribe. Prosecutors say the scheme lasted three years and involved at least $15,000.

