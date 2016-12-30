PRESIDENT OBAMA APPOINTS JACKSON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER CARL D. NEWMAN, A.A.E., TO THE NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COUNCIL
December 30, 2016 in News
The Mississippi Link Newswire
WASHINGTON, DC – President Barack H. Obama announced his
intention to appoint Carl D. Newman, A.A.E., to the National Infrastructure Advisory
Council (NIAC). As the Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority,
Chairman of the American Association of Airport Executives, with over thirty years of
experience in airport management and leadership to include General Manager of George
Bush Intercontinental Airport and Assistant Aviation Director of Phoenix Sky Harbor
International Airport Newman is an ideal representative to the NIAC.
“It is an honor to be called on to serve our nation at the
request of the President, to represent our Jackson
airports, my colleagues, members of the aviation industry
and our community members who rely on safe, secure
and efficient air transportation to support their
businesses, and grow the national economy. As a
member of the NIAC my goal will be to offer my
experience and knowledge to foster effective
partnerships between the public and private sectors; and
work to protect and enhance our nation’s critical aviation
infrastructure. It will be my privilege to support the NIAC
Board, prepare reports and analysis, provide
recommendations to the President, members of the
United States Congress, and other federal government
entities with a role in protecting our critical infrastructure”
Newman said.
The NIAC, was established on October 16, 2001, by Executive Order 13231 of October
16, 2001 for the purpose of providing the President, through the Secretary of Homeland
Security, with advice on the security and resilience of the critical infrastructure sectors
and their functional systems, physical assets, and cyber networks.
NIAC Members are appointed by the President from the private sector’s senior executive
leadership with responsibilities for the availability and reliability, including security and
resilience, of critical infrastructure sectors.
Recent Comments