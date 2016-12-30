PRESIDENT OBAMA APPOINTS JACKSON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER CARL D. NEWMAN, A.A.E., TO THE NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Mississippi Link Newswire

WASHINGTON, DC – President Barack H. Obama announced his

intention to appoint Carl D. Newman, A.A.E., to the National Infrastructure Advisory

Council (NIAC). As the Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority,

Chairman of the American Association of Airport Executives, with over thirty years of

experience in airport management and leadership to include General Manager of George

Bush Intercontinental Airport and Assistant Aviation Director of Phoenix Sky Harbor

International Airport Newman is an ideal representative to the NIAC.

“It is an honor to be called on to serve our nation at the

request of the President, to represent our Jackson

airports, my colleagues, members of the aviation industry

and our community members who rely on safe, secure

and efficient air transportation to support their

businesses, and grow the national economy. As a

member of the NIAC my goal will be to offer my

experience and knowledge to foster effective

partnerships between the public and private sectors; and

work to protect and enhance our nation’s critical aviation

infrastructure. It will be my privilege to support the NIAC

Board, prepare reports and analysis, provide

recommendations to the President, members of the

United States Congress, and other federal government

entities with a role in protecting our critical infrastructure”

Newman said.

The NIAC, was established on October 16, 2001, by Executive Order 13231 of October

16, 2001 for the purpose of providing the President, through the Secretary of Homeland

Security, with advice on the security and resilience of the critical infrastructure sectors

and their functional systems, physical assets, and cyber networks.

NIAC Members are appointed by the President from the private sector’s senior executive

leadership with responsibilities for the availability and reliability, including security and

resilience, of critical infrastructure sectors.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...