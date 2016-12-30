2 children dies in house fire in west Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Fire officials say two children have died in a house fire in west Mississippi.

Greenville Fire Department Chief Ruben Brown tells the Delta Democrat-Times (http://bit.ly/2hNU5Mg ) the fire occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday. Brown says the children, ages 1 and 3, died in the fire as four other children escaped the blaze without any injuries.

Brown says there wasn’t an adult in the home at the time of the fire. The oldest of the children was 14 years old.

Brown says firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire. He says there was no electricity running in the house, but “appears there was gas on.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...