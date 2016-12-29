Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated celebrates 58th Debutante Scholarship Cotillion

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter announces the winners of its 58th Debutante Cotillion held at the Jackson Convention Center December 17. Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter sponsors this presentation annually making it the longest running debutante cotillion comprised of young African-American ladies in the state of Mississippi.

The theme for this year’s cotillion was “Millennial Pearls of Grace.” Through the Zeta’s distinct debutante program, highly qualified young ladies were selected by the sorority to cultivate and develop sound character, social principles and strong career aspirations. These tools served as a foundation so these young ladies will be a positive impact on society as they grow into adulthood. The 2016 Zeta Debutantes prepared for this year’s presentation by attending charm, etiquette, and professional clinics sponsored by the sorority and engaging in community service activities.

They were also featured in the 2016 Talent and Fashion Show that was held November 11. The Cotillion included winners from the 2016 Talent and Fashion Show and the crowning of the 2016 Miss Debutante. The winner for 2016 Miss Debutante is Jalila D. Haynes, daughter of Mr. S. Deon & Ms. April Haynes, escorted by Mr. Keyshawn Hobson of Clinton, Miss. Miss Haynes will represent Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter from now through December 2017 at various functions, events and other appearances.

The winners for the 2016 Talent and Fashion Show are:

Fashion Show–Business Wear 1st Place – Brittany Thomas; 2nd Place -Alexseya Whiting; 3rd Place – Jalila Haynes

Casual Wear 1st Place – Myia Bolden; 2nd Place – Tikiya Jones 3rd Place – Brittany Thomas

After Five 1st Place – Tikiya Jones and Brittany Thomas; 2nd Place – Jalila Haynes; 3rd Place – Myia Bolden

Talent 1st Place – Brittany Thomas; 2nd Place – Myia Bolden; 3rd Place – Jalila Haynes

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter is a non-profit community conscious, action oriented organization. Chartered October 14, 1938, Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter is the ‘oldest’ Zeta Chapter in the State of Mississippi and is comprised of over 100 members. The local chapter owns a Tutorial Complex, Stork’s Nest, sponsors four auxiliary groups for community women and children and two undergraduate chapters – Lambda Beta Chapter (Jackson State University) and Nu Beta Chapter (Tougaloo College).

For more information visit webpage www.adz1938.org.

