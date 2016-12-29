Nation’s number 1 running back chooses Florida State

By Tim Ward

In front of a crowd of family and friends, Cam Akers ended the speculation of where he would be attending college. Six hats lie on the table in front of Akers with his family behind him: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State. Akers briefly spoke for a moment, acknowledging God, family, coaches, etc. With the world watching him, the 6’0,” 215 pound senior quarterback from Clinton reached over and put on the Florida State hat. Cheers from Tallahassee, home of Florida State, were probably heard.

Akers with his calm demeanor and winning smile finally picked a school. When asked why Florida State, Akers responded, “I felt like it was the best fit for me. With Dalvin Cook declaring for the draft, I know they will give me a shot to come in and compete for a starting spot as a freshman.”

It’s been a whirlwind season for Akers. He lead the Clinton Arrows to their first championship in school history with 7 touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns and 2 passing touchdowns. One of his electrifying touchdown runs will be played over and over. Cam literally had defenders falling off him as he would not be denied in getting to the endzone. Clinton won 49 to 35 over Pearl in Starkville. Akers was the game MVP. Postseason awards have followed Akers since his last game: Blitz Player of the Year, MS Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year. Numbers can’t be denied. Akers scored 34 rushing touchdowns, threw 31 pass touchdowns and took an interception for a touchdown, giving him a grand total of 66 touchdowns this year!

Although he played quarterback at Clinton, Akers’ heart is at running back. Every camp, extra workout session he attended, he would be listed as a running back. Going to a creative offensive school like Florida State, may open the door for trick plays from the backfield. Once Akers announced his decision, he started receiving tweets from FSU alumni, some famous. One of the tweets that caught his attention immediately was from Mia Khalifa, a noted sports reporter, columnist from D.C. Akers said he made the final decision two days ago.

A close proximity to home was another factor in him choosing Florida State. Tuscaloosa, Alabama, home of the Crimson Tide, the number 1 team in the country is close to home also. Akers had originally verbally committed to the Tide, but changed his mind and opened his search up.

Not everyone was happy at the selection of Florida State. A few Ole Miss fans took to twitter to show their displeasure. Complaints of disrespect because he didn’t pick a Mississippi school but made his announcement at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, were echoed several times. Akers was the number one trending topic for about 30 minutes on twitter. 5-star athletes from Mississippi don’t come along every year in football.

The sky is truly the limit for Cam Akers. If his football success continues the same path that it has since he played little league football for the Jackson Redskins, part of the Mississippi Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Akers will no doubt be playing football on Sundays.

