Former Hattiesburg pharmacy technician arrested for fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A former pharmacy technician is accused of seeking insurance reimbursement for medications he never dispensed.

Austin Grant O’dom, 33, was arrested last week following two separate Forrest County indictments. The Hattiesburg resident was booked into the Forrest County Jail and released on $20,000 bail. It was unclear Tuesday if O’dom has a lawyer to speak for him.

The first indictment charges O’dom with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of wire fraud relating to reimbursements he sought from private insurers. Those charges could bring up to 24 years in prison.

The second indictment charges O’dom with three counts of Medicaid fraud and three counts of fraud in connection with state- or federally funded programs. Those charges could bring 33 years in prison and $240,000 in fines.

