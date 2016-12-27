Group planning downtown Natchez future gets holiday donation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A Christmas Eve donation of $5,000 has helped a Natchez organization reach its $100,000 goal to hire a planning firm to map out the future of the city’s downtown area.

The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2ih2mZP ) that the $5,000 check was handed to the president of the group “FOR Natchez” on the day before Christmas.

That, combined with another donation from a local business earlier in the week, brought FOR Natchez to the $100,000 mark. The organization plans to hire a firm called The Walker Collaborative to develop a strategic plan for the future of downtown Natchez.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...