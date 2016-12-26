Officer shot in eye back home, forgives shooter

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A Clarksdale police officer who was shot in the eye early this year is back home, and says he forgives the 19-year-old man accused of shooting him.

In February, Cpl. Derrick Couch was sedated and unconscious. He began walking in July. He was in Clarksdale’s Christmas parade, waving to the crowd from a car with the mayor and police chief.

Mayor Bill Luckett tells the Press Register (http://bit.ly/2hh0eT7 ) that when he first saw Couch in intensive care, he thought he was going to die. He calls it a miracle to see him out walking.

Couch was shot Feb. 13, while investigating a grocery store holdup.

Police have charged 19-year-old Johnny Robinson Jr. with attempted murder and two counts of attempted robbery.

