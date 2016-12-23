Police: Deadly interstate crash caused by wrong-way driver

MADISON, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a wrong-way driver is suspected of causing a head-on collision in Madison that claimed the life of a motorist.

Authorities say 40-year-old Jason Bradley Busby of Clinton died Wednesday after his 2016 Nissan Maxima was struck by a Volkswagen Passat.

Madison police Capt. Kevin Newman tells the Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2imTPnd ) that the Volkswagen was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 55.

The Jackson newspaper reports that the driver of the Volkswagen was in critical condition at University Medical Center.

The crash remained under investigation.

