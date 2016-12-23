Malcolm McMillin, former Hinds County sheriff, dies at 72

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Malcolm McMillin, who did double duty as sheriff of Mississippi’s largest county and police chief of its largest city, has died.

His former chief deputy, Steve Pickett, says McMillin died Thursday at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson after a long illness. He was 72.

McMillin was well known locally as an actor at Jackson’s New Stage Theatre when he was elected Hinds County sheriff in 1991.

While still in that job, he was appointed Jackson police chief in November 2007 by then-Mayor Frank Melton. McMillin held both posts until April 2009, when he resigned as chief. He was unseated by Tyrone Lewis in the 2011 Democratic primary for sheriff.

McMillin was appointed a member of the State Parole Board in 2012 by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, serving for a year.

