Corrections: Inmate caught after almost week on the lam

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s Department of Corrections says an inmate who escaped the Pearl River County Jail in a work truck is back behind bars after five days on the lam.

An announcement on the department’s Facebook page says a crime stoppers tip led to the arrest late Wednesday of 24-year-old Aaron Roger Dollar.

He had escaped Dec. 17. The department says he was arrested in Rankin County and is now in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

According to the department, Dollar was sentenced in June to three years in prison for fleeing Rankin County law enforcement.

