Obamas unveil their final White House Holiday Card

By Adam Howard

nbcnews

For fans of the outgoing first family, this holiday season will be bittersweet. It will be the Obamas’ last year of appearing on their annual Christmas cards.

This year’s card features a much grayer President Obama than the one Americans elected for the first time eight years ago, alongside first lady Michelle Obama and his two daughters Malia and Sasha, who have grown up in the White House.

“As our family reflects on our many happy years spent in the White House, we are grateful for the friends we’ve made, the joy we’ve shared, and the gifts of kindness we’ve received,” the card reads. “We wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday season and a wonderful new year.”

It’s signed by President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Malia and Sasha, as well as the two adorable White House dogs Bo and Sunny by their paw prints.

