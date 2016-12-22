Jesus is the Reason for the Season

Youth become a live nativity in the skit, “The Birth of Jesus”

The Mississippi Link Newswire

Dec. 18, youth and adults alike brought scriptures to life as they participated in a skit titled, “The Birth of Jesus,” at Holy Temple Baptist Church, located at 5077 Cabaniss Circle.

“The skit was a feature of our Annual Christmas program and fellowship dinner,” said Rev. Audrey Lynne Hall, who has served as the pastor of the West Jackson church for 10 years. “Our youth and adult members always look forward to our Annual Christmas program. We all enjoy it, especially when it can be a teaching lesson for our children and a reminder to us that ‘Jesus is the real reason for the season.”

The youth, adorned in bible costumes acted out the scriptures Matthew 1:18-25 narrated by youth and young adult, Edison Brown and Jada Brown, respectively (not related). Other activities of the program included liturgical dance, miming, caroling and a Christmas fellowship dinner.

