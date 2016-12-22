A life and legacy of love Juanita Stubbs Bluntson

April 7, 1937 – December 12, 2016

A passionate educator – whether at home, church or school – a strong, loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, confidante and friend, Juanita Stubbs Bluntson made her final transition from earth to glory Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

Her life, her love, her legacy will continue and thrive through the many life lessons that she shared with those whom she met as she sojourned here during her earthly journey. Born in Jackson, Miss. April 7, 1937, the oldest of five children to Jack and Sollia Bufkin Stubbs, Juanita was reared and nurtured in a loving, Christian home along with her two sisters and two brothers. Her parents, sisters Charles Raye and Johnnie Mae, brothers Jack Jr. and Collis, as well as her beloved son, Craig, preceded her in death.

As an early learner, it was obvious that she had a passion for school and an intense desire to learn. While others were playing ball or cooking, one could always find Juanita reading. This eagerness to learn morphed into a career as an educator. In the mid 40s, Juanita made the life-changing decision to accept Christ as her Lord and Savior at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where Reverend J.D. Hayden served as the pastor. A faithful and fruitful member of Cade Chapel, Juanita served in various capacities at the church including Sunday School teacher, member of various auxiliaries such as Circle of Hope and the church’s bereavement committee.

She attended Tougaloo Hand School for her elementary years and graduated from Lanier High School in 1955. She earned a B.S. in education in 1960 and a Specialist’s Degree in education in 1985, both from Jackson State University. Juanita also earned a Master’s Degree in education from Mississippi College in 1975. She began her career as an educator in Clarksdale, Miss. It was in Clarksdale that Juanita met her husband, Frank Bluntson. They married Nov. 22, 1962 and moved to Jackson. To their union, two sons were born: Craig Durrell and Eric Demond. Juanita continued her career in education in Jackson Public Schools, teaching at several JPS schools, beginning at Walton Elementary. During desegregation, she was assigned to McCleod Elementary School and later to Powell Plaza. After Powell Plaza closed, she taught at Galloway Elementary. Her students and staff were very special to her. She retired from JPS as principal of Poindexter. After retirement, Juanita remained active as an avid volunteer, serving at St. Dominic Hospital and Merit Health Care, formerly known as Central MS Health Center and at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

She lovingly and compassionately visited the sick and shut-in members of the church and always checked on others trying to aid them in their life challenges. Never forsaking her passion for teaching, she tutored in various schools, especially at Operation Shoe String and Raines Elementary School. Whether she was called Juanita, Mom, Bobbye or MiMi, all who called her, loved her dearly.

Her infectious smile, loving and outgoing personality caused her to never meet a stranger. Even her efforts to “run everything” and be in control, endeared her to many because they knew her heart and intent. Moreover, she was a faithful, caring, comforting counselor to family and friends, accepting of all, allowing each to be himself or herself, loyal “to a fault.” Her mantra was, “Sometimes, it’s just nice to be nice!” Above all, she was a God-fearing woman who loved the Lord and delighted in serving Him.

Her legacy of love and life will be cherished and emulated by her family: her husband of 54 years, Frank Bluntson, Jackson, Miss.; sons, Eric “Chucky” Bluntson, Jackson, Miss., Frank (Sheila) Strong, Houston, Texas, Sidney (Sherriann) Lee, Memphis, Tenn., and Rogers Lee Jr. Chicago, Ill.; daughters, Letha Stubbs-Gilmore, Houston, Texas and Marilyn Lilly, Chicago, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Bluntson, Ridgeland, Miss.; grandchildren, Connor Durrell, Kayla (Steven), and Cherise (Marcus); great grandchildren, Christien, Malia and Steven III; a special daughter, Loretta Brown Buckley, Brandon, Miss.; a special cousin, life-long friend and family matriarch, Juadine Cleveland, Ridgeland, Miss. and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held December 21, 2016 at Cade Chapel M.B. Church in Jackson. Senior Pastor Reginal Buckley officiated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...