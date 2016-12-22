A Homegoing Celebration for Willie C. Dow

January 13, 1922 – November 27, 2016

“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” – 1I Timothy 4:7

The life journey of Willie C. Dow began January 13, 1922 in Jackson, Miss. He was the seventh of ten children born to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Dow Sr. Willie made the transition to eternal life in glory Sunday, November 27, 2016. After graduating from high school, Willie went to Indianapolis, Indiana and worked a while at Kingan Meat Packing Company. Later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. In 1990, Willie C. and Gladys moved to Seattle, Wash., where the couple joined Ebenezer A.M.E. Zion Church. There W.C. worked at Safeway Meat Company. In 1994, they moved back to Jackson where the couple joined Blair Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church which later became Cathedral A.M.E. Zion Church.

It was at Cathedral where “Daddy Dow” (affectionately called) made an eternal spiritual impact on everyone he touched, both young and old. His heart was with the men of the church. He was a firm believer that men should love their wives, which he demonstrated in his own marriage of seventy years. He believed that men everywhere should lift up holy hands without doubt or wrath to praise God. Papa Dow received that name after mentoring so many men in the men’s ministry, known as the “Praying Men,” which was organized by him. These men went all over the city in homes and hospitals, as a group, praying for others. As an evangelist he spoke at the men’s ministry meetings encouraging younger men to stay with God and to live a life of holiness. He also taught Sunday School and served as a trustee. His legacy of prayer, tenacity, and love for his fellowman will forever live in the lives of all who he called his spiritual sons and daughters.

He leaves to cherish his legacy: his wife, Gladys Dow of 70 years; sister, Katherine (Rev. Alvin) Lee of Louisville, Ky.; brother, Robert (Malena) Dow of Jackson, Miss.; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eddie Smith Dow; five sisters: Amanda Dow Allen, Cornelia Dow Cantell, Laura Lee Dow and Marguerite Dow McKinney; three brothers, John Dow Jr., Joseph Dow and James Dow.

Funeral services were held Dec. 3, 2016 at Cathedral A.M.E. Zion Chuch in Jackson, officiated by Pastor Gary D. Adams Sr.

