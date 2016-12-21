Navy to pay Ingalls $1.46B to build amphibious assault ship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – The Navy will pay Huntington Ingalls Industries $1.46 billion to design and build an amphibious assault ship at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.

The contract, announced Monday, adds another $1.19 billion to the $270 million already awarded to Ingalls for advance work.

The future USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious transport dock, is scheduled for completion in 2021. Ingalls has completed 10 ships in the class so far. An 11th, the USS Portland, is scheduled for sea trials next year.

The 684-foot-long ship is designed to launch and pick up Marines using landing craft, and will also support helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft.

Of the work, 72 percent will be done in Pascagoula. Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias says maintaining uninterrupted production allows the 11,000-worker shipyard to be more efficient and sustain capabilities.

