Authorities ID woman shot to death in southern Mississippi

PURVIS, Miss. (AP) – Authorities have identified a woman shot to death in southern Mississippi.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the woman as Beth Ann Marshall of Lamar County.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in Lamar County.

Rigel said a caller to 911 reported that a female had been shot in the chest by another person at a house on Old Highway 24.

Rigel said a man at the home ran to a neighbor’s house to report the shooting, and the neighbor called 911. The sheriff tells The Hattiesburg American (http://hatne.ws/2h8IZ8m ) that a hunting rifle was removed from the home as evidence.

Rigel said authorities didn’t know yet whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, and were hoping to learn more from an autopsy.

