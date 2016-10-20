CEO of Mississippi-based company chosen for White House Business Council  

Mississippi Link Newswire

Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International Brand Management Company, Inc., located in Clinton, has been chosen to participate in the White House Business Council and Business Forward. Moran also serves as chair of the Mississippi District Export Council, a regional organization of leaders from the international business community which assists and enhances opportunities to export Mississippi goods and services.

As member of the White House Business Council, Moran offers feedback on job creation and other efforts to stimulate the economy through growth of small businesses. As an added perk, Moran has the opportunity to invite other CEOs or industry leaders to attend council meetings on a variety of issues concerning commerce, public health and economic policies. Earlier this year, Moran was chosen by White House Officials to weigh in on the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement after a group discussion was held on improvements in international trade.

Additionally, Moran is playing an integral role in developing opportunities to help many U.S. companies understand how to export goods and services to Cuba and 11 other countries. Additionally, Moran is currently developing opportunities to assist many U.S. companies understand how to export goods and services to Cuba and 11 other countries. Moran has also been involved in multiple discussions to find a solution for the Zika virus with White House and Homeland Security officials.

“Many times when I am invited to attend White House Business Forward sessions, I am asked to invite other business leaders from around the country; so far this year, I have invited business leaders representing companies in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Colorado. My goal is helping small businesses in the United States increase both their gross sales revenue and corporate footprint across the globe,” says Moran.

Mississippi business leaders interested in exporting their products or services may call Moran at 877-747-5326.

