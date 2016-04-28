Jabberwock 2016: Essence of Beauty and Grace to showcase youth

Mississippi Link Newswire

The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites the public to “Jabberwock 2016: Essence of Beauty and Grace,” a scholarship gala featuring 12 young ladies from the Jackson area.

The gala will be held at 4 p.m. May 1, in the auditorium of the Clyde Muse Center, 515 Country Pl Pkwy, in Pearl. Tickets are $15. They are available from sorority members and will be available at the door.

A winner will be named in the following categories: Little Miss Jabberwock, Junior Miss Jabberwock and Miss Jabberwock.

The biennial gala has a two-fold purpose: It celebrates academic achievement, poise, grace and beauty as well as good citizenship and the positive character of all contestants and it serves as a fundraiser to support the programs under Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Five Point Programmatic Thrust – Arts and Letters, Economic Development, Educational Development, Political Awareness and Involvement, and Physical and Mental Health.

The young ladies, have for the past six months, been engaged in a series of workshops with a focus on personal development, self-esteem, wardrobe/fashion, etiquette, communications, leadership and academic success in support of their transition into young womanhood as future leaders. In keeping with the sorority’s emphasis on public service, the contestants also completed a public service activity in conjunction with sorority members and attended a Mother-Daughter Luncheon that was held at College Hill Baptist Church.

Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter sponsors mentoring programs for more than 80 middle school and high school students, supports the United Negro College Fund as a top level sponsor, funds an endowed scholarship at Tougaloo College and Jackson State University, provides a $550 book stipend to one graduating senior in each of the high schools in Jackson and Rankin County, serves as a sponsor for the Habitat for Humanity Women Build Project by providing funds and workers, provides support for Relay for Life, sponsors a Community Baby Shower and political forums for the community and sponsors a project to help foster children in the area.

The concept of Jabberwock is traced to Lewis Carroll’s poem in his famous book, Alice in Wonderland, as the mythical creature called together members of his kingdom to put on a show at least once a year. “Jabberwock 2016: Essence of Beauty and Grace” will be an evening of elegance and entertainment for families, churches and our communities.

Julia P. Crockett, president of the Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sorority, Inc., states that Jabberwock 2016 is a positive investment into the lives of young ladies and the sorority is grateful for their efforts and participation.

For tickets and additional information, contact the Special Projects Committee chair, Winna Hyche at (601) 672-0682 or Jabberwock2014@Jacksonmsalumnae.org.

