Police end NAACP sit-in against attorney general nominee
By KIM CHANDLER MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The national president of the NAACP and five others were arrested after staging a sit-in Tuesday at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general, the civil rights group said. The organization held the Read More...
School funding, budget and roads headline 2017 Legislature
JACKSON, Mississippi -- Mississippi's 174 legislators returned to the Capitol Tuesday, starting a 90-day legislative session that will run as late as April 2. There will be touches of festivity, including events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Mississippi becoming a state in 1817. But Read More...
Mass murderer Charles Manson reported seriously ill, moved to hospital
By Tribune News Service Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from a Central Valley prison in California to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, two sources familiar with the situation said. One of the sources said Manson was seriously ill but could not Read More...
USC hits FG at gun, beats Penn State 52-49 in epic Rose Bowl
By GREG BEACHAM PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After 98 combined points and 1,040 yards of spectacular offensive play, the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in history rested on the left foot of a Southern California kicker who had already missed two field goals. Matt Boermeester somehow blocked out Read More...
Serena wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem
By The Associated Press Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot. The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website's co-founder. Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement Read More...
Nation’s number 1 running back chooses Florida State
By Tim Ward chopitupsports.com In front of a crowd of family and friends, Cam Akers ended the speculation of where he would be attending college. Six hats lie on the table in front of Akers with his family behind him: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Read More...
In Times Square, 2017 arrives with ball drop, goofy hats, tight security
NEW YORK -- An estimated 1 million people ushered in the new year in New York City's Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped. New Year's Eve revelers, many donning oversized 2017 eyeglasses and green Statue of Liberty hats, began to Read More...
More powerful fireworks pose dangers around New Year's Eve
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - With more powerful and longer-lasting fireworks on the market during this New Year's Eve holiday, Mississippi fire officials are urging caution. Fire officials are issuing safety warnings to try and head off house and brush fires that may occur with careless Read More...
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated celebrates 58th Debutante Scholarship Cotillion
The Mississippi Link Newswire Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter announces the winners of its 58th Debutante Cotillion held at the Jackson Convention Center December 17. Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter sponsors this presentation annually making it the longest running debutante cotillion Read More...
Trump's picks for TVA board could reshape federal agency
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Within the next five months, President-elect Donald Trump could appoint a majority of the board for the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest government-owned utility. The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2iLc2fs ) reports three Democratic members of the board, including Chairman Read More...
Bag, debris found along Lake Erie in Ohio where plane vanished with 6 aboard
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Debris washed ashore near an airport where a small plane carrying six people took off shortly before it vanished over Lake Erie near Cleveland, the city said Sunday. Authorities received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where Read More...
Donald Trump credits impending administration for return of 8,000 jobs from Sprint
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- After weeks of giving only brief comments to the media, Donald Trump made a series of public statements Wednesday, applauding the return of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailing his discussions with President Barack Obama. In one of his cameos Read More...
January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month
The Mississippi Link Newswire Make a resolution to learn more. Every New Year, you make a list of things you will do to stay healthy so you can feel your best. But, did you realize that feeling your best includes seeing your best too? January is Read More...
Norovirus blamed for sickening 62 at Gulfport military retirement home
GULFPORT, Mississippi (AP) -- The illness sickening residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport has been identified as norovirus. Media outlets report that since Monday, 62 residents have become ill and nine have been hospitalized. Affected residents reported symptoms including nausea, vomiting and Read More...
MBK focused on HIV testing reaching “all populations”
Group hosts free HIV testing at multiple sites Nov 30 – Dec 1 By Reggie S. Davis Communications Manager MBK Public conversations about the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can be a mixture of sound knowledge and divisive rhetoric. However, with the evolution of newer, more efficient Read More...
Jesus is the Reason for the Season
Youth become a live nativity in the skit, “The Birth of Jesus” The Mississippi Link Newswire Dec. 18, youth and adults alike brought scriptures to life as they participated in a skit titled, “The Birth of Jesus,” at Holy Temple Baptist Church, located at 5077 Cabaniss Read More...
160 dead after church roof collapses in Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Metal girders and the roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria, killing at least 160 people with the toll likely to rise, a hospital director said Sunday. Mortuaries in the city of Uyo are overflowing from Saturday's Read More...
Prosecutor: Killer at black church had cold, hateful heart
By Bruce Smith and Jeffrey Collins Associated Press CHARLESTON, S.C. – Dylann Roof had a “cold and hateful heart” when he pulled a pistol from his fanny pack during a Bible study last year and killed nine black church members as they closed their eyes Read More...
A life and legacy of love Juanita Stubbs Bluntson
April 7, 1937 - December 12, 2016 A passionate educator – whether at home, church or school – a strong, loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, confidante and friend, Juanita Stubbs Bluntson made her final transition from earth to glory Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Her life, Read More...
A Homegoing Celebration for Willie C. Dow
January 13, 1922 - November 27, 2016 “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” - 1I Timothy 4:7 The life journey of Willie C. Dow began January 13, 1922 in Jackson, Miss. He was the seventh of Read More...
‘He Was Just That Anointed’
Remembering Gospel Star Joe Ligon By Andrew Limbong NPR All Things Considered Gospel singer Joe Ligon died Sunday at the age of 80. He was the electric and vibrant frontman for the Grammy award-winning group Mighty Clouds of Joy, which helped bring gospel to the mainstream. Ligon Read More...
Report: Fund charter school board in regular budget process
By JEFF AMY Associated Press JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi should change how its funds its charter school agency, a report from a legislative watchdog agency said. The Joint Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, in a report released Tuesday, said lawmakers should consider funding the Read More...
Tunica County schools see test scores rise in state control
By JEFF AMY Associated Press JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi education officials are touting improvements in Tunica County, where the department took over in 2015, kicking out an elected superintendent and school board after discord. Tunica, then rated a "D'' under the state's grading system, has climbed Read More...
Feds pledge $30M to aid 2 Washington County school districts
STONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is awarding a Mississippi nonprofit group nearly $30 million over five years to provide services aimed at improving academic outcomes in two Washington County school districts. The $6 million initial award was made Tuesday to the Read More...
Letter to the editor: My prayer is for continued success of Jackson Public Schools
Let me begin by saying, what an honor it has been to serve the citizens, parents and students of Jackson as superintendent. I thank the Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to become lead teacher for Jackson Public Schools. Jackson has some Read More...
Analysis: School funding debate bumpy, but direction unclear
By JEFF AMY Associated Press JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Despite an eventful couple of days in discussions about rewriting the state education funding formula, the public is no closer to knowing what changes lawmakers will consider to the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Instead, Mississippians got a Read More...
Justice Kitchens has too much integrity to run smear campaign
Letter to the editor You may have seen the disgusting attack ads against my father, Justice Jim Kitchens. The ads are paid for by Washington corporate interests trying to buy a seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court. They know Jim Kitchens isn’t for sale, so Read More...
Mom suffocates baby son, kills self in murder-suicide
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after they say a 40-year-old mother intentionally suffocated her 12-month-old son before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies were found by officers who were dispatched to Sheri Shermeyer's Shrewsbury Township home for Read More...
Mississippi man shot in standoff with Arkansas police
BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during a standoff with Arkansas police on Christmas Day. An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman says that 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Mississippi, died in the shooting Sunday near Batesville, about 75 miles Read More...
