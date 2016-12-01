By Tribune News Service Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from a Central Valley prison in California to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, two sources familiar with the situation said. One of the sources said Manson was seriously ill but could not Read More...

JACKSON, Mississippi -- Mississippi's 174 legislators returned to the Capitol Tuesday, starting a 90-day legislative session that will run as late as April 2. There will be touches of festivity, including events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Mississippi becoming a state in 1817. But Read More...

By KIM CHANDLER MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The national president of the NAACP and five others were arrested after staging a sit-in Tuesday at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general, the civil rights group said. The organization held the Read More...

By Tim Ward chopitupsports.com In front of a crowd of family and friends, Cam Akers ended the speculation of where he would be attending college. Six hats lie on the table in front of Akers with his family behind him: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Read More...

By The Associated Press Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot. The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website's co-founder. Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement Read More...

By GREG BEACHAM PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After 98 combined points and 1,040 yards of spectacular offensive play, the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in history rested on the left foot of a Southern California kicker who had already missed two field goals. Matt Boermeester somehow blocked out Read More...

The Mississippi Link Newswire Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter announces the winners of its 58th Debutante Cotillion held at the Jackson Convention Center December 17. Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter sponsors this presentation annually making it the longest running debutante cotillion Read More...

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - With more powerful and longer-lasting fireworks on the market during this New Year's Eve holiday, Mississippi fire officials are urging caution. Fire officials are issuing safety warnings to try and head off house and brush fires that may occur with careless Read More...

NEW YORK -- An estimated 1 million people ushered in the new year in New York City's Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped. New Year's Eve revelers, many donning oversized 2017 eyeglasses and green Statue of Liberty hats, began to Read More...

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- After weeks of giving only brief comments to the media, Donald Trump made a series of public statements Wednesday, applauding the return of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailing his discussions with President Barack Obama. In one of his cameos Read More...

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Debris washed ashore near an airport where a small plane carrying six people took off shortly before it vanished over Lake Erie near Cleveland, the city said Sunday. Authorities received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport, where Read More...

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Within the next five months, President-elect Donald Trump could appoint a majority of the board for the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest government-owned utility. The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2iLc2fs ) reports three Democratic members of the board, including Chairman Read More...

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month The Mississippi Link Newswire Make a resolution to learn more. Every New Year, you make a list of things you will do to stay healthy so you can feel your best. But, did you realize that feeling your best includes seeing your best too? January is Read More...

Norovirus blamed for sickening 62 at Gulfport military retirement home GULFPORT, Mississippi (AP) -- The illness sickening residents at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport has been identified as norovirus. Media outlets report that since Monday, 62 residents have become ill and nine have been hospitalized. Affected residents reported symptoms including nausea, vomiting and Read More...